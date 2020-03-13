|
|
WILL M. BRADLEY, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away on March 11, 2020, at the age of 48. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, at Grace Bible Church, 600 W. Kanawha Blvd., Charleston. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service, 12 p.m., at the church. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Williamson, W.Va. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, Ohio.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 13, 2020