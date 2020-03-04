|
WILLA ANNETTE MEANS KEENE, 59, of Dunbar, left this world to go through Heaven's gate on February 27, 2020, after a long illness. There will be a memorial service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Dunbar Towers. Flowers are welcome, but donations may be made to the local animal shelter in her name. Visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsof WV.com. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 4, 2020