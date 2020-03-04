Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Cremations Of West Virginia
413 D St
South Charleston, WV 25303
(681) 265-2316
Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Dunbar Towers

Willa Annette Means Keene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willa Annette Means Keene Obituary
WILLA ANNETTE MEANS KEENE, 59, of Dunbar, left this world to go through Heaven's gate on February 27, 2020, after a long illness. There will be a memorial service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Dunbar Towers. Flowers are welcome, but donations may be made to the local animal shelter in her name. Visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsof WV.com. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -