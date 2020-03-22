|
WILLADEAN (KING) PLEASANTS, 85, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020.
She was born on July 6, 1934, to the late Charles W. King and Effie Fay Bailey and grew up on Heizer Creek Road, Poca.
Willadean worked for Littons Market which later became Tom's in Dunbar. She was a volunteer in the community, as well as homemaker and caregiver. She loved her family, traveling, gardening and she was a great cook and baker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Franklin "Frank" Pleasants; sisters, Ruth Bonnet, Kay Sikes, and Lenora Jean Harrison; and brother, Bill King.
Willadean is survived by her daughter, Deborah Short of Florida; grandson / caregiver, Christopher D. Ryan of Dunbar; granddaughter, Amy Ryan of Pratt; great-grandchildren, Brelan and Jaylynn Lanham; and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for support to David and Theresa Bush, Gwena "Snooky" and Ike Riley, and Brenda Keeling.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 or any .
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with the Rev. David Bush officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Family and friends may call one hour prior to services at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020