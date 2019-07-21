Home

Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
304-562-9711
Willard M. "Max" Farley

Willard M. "Max" Farley Obituary

WILLARD M. "MAX" FARLEY, of Powhatan, VA, formerly of Hurricane, WV, went to be with our Lord on July 19, 2019, at the age of 75, with his family by his side. He fought a courageous battle against cancer.
Mr. Farley was born on December 14, 1943, to Jess Willard and Vera Mae Farley. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Benjamin Craig Farley.
Max was a devoted and much loved husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Hurricane First Baptist Church. He was a graduate of West Virginia University. He retired from the Division of Personnel, State of West Virginia in 2006.
Mr. Farley is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cheryl Higgins Farley; daughter Lisa Farley Bradley (Charles); grandsons Addison Cole Bradley and Tyler Bradley of Severance, CO, and Zachary Bradley (Amanda) of Midlothian, VA. He is also survived by his loving sister, Deanne Parsons of Hurricane, WV, and many dear family members and friends.
Visitation will beat 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Allen Funeral Home, 2837 Main Street, Hurricane, WV. A celebration of life will followat 1 p.m. Max will be buried alongside his parents, grandparents, and infant sister (Binda Lee) in Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin, WV.
Max loved animals. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the medical fund for stray animals at Powhatan Animal Control. Contributions may be sent to Claws and Paws Animal Care,4313 Andersen Highway, Powhatan, VA 23139 with a notation that contribution is for Powhatan Animal Control.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019
