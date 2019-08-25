|
WILLARD RAYMOND McVICKER, age 88, a resident of Buck Run, Davis, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 19, 1931, in Fairmont, a son of the late Bernard Monroe and Naomi Pauline (Carpenter) McVicker. He was united in marriage June 6, 1953, to Lawanda Jenell (Willis) McVicker who survives.
Also surviving, two sons, Willard Blaine McVicker and wife Elizabeth of Davis, and John Kevin McVicker and wife Peggy of Columbia, Md.; two sisters, Patricia L. Carey and husband Gene of Belington, and Donna Jean Sandridge of Thurmont, Md.; two brothers, Bernard Darl McVicker and wife June of Westminster, Md., and Daniel Nathan McVicker of Belington; three grandchildren, Christopher Blaine McVicker of Davis, Kaitlyn Brooke McVicker of Tolson, Md., and Kevin William McVicker of S.C.; and one great-grandson, Mason Blaine McVicker.
Mr. McVicker was preceded in death by one daughter, Miriam Joanne McVicker, and one brother, James LeRoy McVicker.
He was a Superintendent for Rechart Company. Mr. McVicker served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He loved playing baseball, he was an avid bowler and enjoyed his thoroughbred horses. He attended the Assembly of God.
Friends will be received at the New Life Family Worship Center, 5469 Nestorville Road, Moatsville, WV 26405, from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow on Tuesday, August 27, at 1 p.m., in the Ivy Hill Cemetery, 1201 Sandy Springs Road, Laurel, Md., with military honors being accorded.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wrightfuneralhome services.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 25, 2019