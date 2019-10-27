|
|
WILLARD "PETE" SNYDER, 82, of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Willard was a Master Mason for many years in the Kanawha Valley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Zeke and Maggie Snyder; and his 11 siblings.
Willard is survived by his son, Wayne and wife Debbie Snyder; daughters, Tammy Brazzle, Regina and husband Anthony Lucas, and Kim and husband David Jones; grandchildren, Ken Fouty, Chase and Joseph Brazzle, Kenny and wife Tiffany Lucas, Alexandria and husband Thomas Oliver, Jennifer and Tyler Jones; and six great-grandchildren.
A tribute the life of Willard will be held 7 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at Genesis Fellowship, South Charleston, WV, with Anthony Lucas officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St., Poca, WV, is assisting the Snyder Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019