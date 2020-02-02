|
|
Dorothy Lee (Hagaman) Whitehurst
DOROTHY LEE "DOTTIE" WHITEHURST (nee HAGAMAN) and WILLIAM EDWARD "BILL" WHITEHURST, of South Charleston, W.Va., passed away together on January 26, 2020, after 66 wonderful years of marriage. Dottie was 90 and Bill was 93. They left this world as they lived their lives, side by side as a team.
Dottie was born to parents Albert and Frances Hagaman on October 12, 1929, in St. Albans, W.Va. She grew up in Gauley Bridge, W.Va., with her three brothers, Harold, Bob and Jim. She earned a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Chemistry from Marshall College (now Marshall University). She was the only female chemist in her graduating class, and one of only a handful of master's level female chemists in the entire country. After graduation, Dottie worked as a chemist for Union Carbide Corporation, where she met Bill.
Bill was born to parents Amos and Anna Whitehurst on July 27, 1926, in Paterson, N.J. He grew up in the Tidewater, Va., area, with siblings Elizabeth and Herbie. When he was 17 years old, Bill enlisted in the Army Air Corps, where he served overseas in WWII. After the war, Bill used the G.I. Bill to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Virginia Polytechnic Institute, and started his first job at Union Carbide. In that first job, Bill worked for Dottie, which was nearly unheard of in that era. But love conquered the org chart.
They married in 1953, and the couple raised three children in South Charleston, W.Va., in a house that they continued to live in for their entire lives.
Dottie returned to school in the early 1970s to earn another Master's Degree in Counseling. She became certified as a Licensed Clinical Counselor (LCC) and served as Director of the WV Mental Health Association for many years. After retiring from the Mental Health Association, she continued to work as a family mediator. Recently, she became certified to assess returning military personnel for PTSD. She co-authored one book on psychology, and was always making notes for future books about the people she had met and her family's genealogy. Dottie was the ultimate "people person." She was open to every conversation and loved hearing the stories of everyone she met.
Bill worked for Union Carbide for over 30 years, and after retiring spent many hours in his workshop making beautiful and intricate wooden toys and furniture for his kids and grandkids. He was an avid reader who loved to study history, astronomy and physics. He was exceptionally curious, and continued to take online courses in high level math and physics well into his 90s. He loved to play the piano and to debate politics.
Together in retirement, Bill and Dottie traveled the world with the Elderhostel organization (now Road Scholar) to exciting places like South America, Africa, Asia and Australia / New Zealand. They shunned the big metropolitan cities of the world in favor of towns and villages where they could truly see and understand the native cultures. In recent years, they enjoyed winters in Florida and summers at their home in South Charleston, and took every opportunity to spend time with their ever growing family.
Even in their later years, Dottie and Bill impressed all who knew them with their broad interests, intellectual curiosity, energy and vibrancy.
They are survived by their three children, Jay Whitehurst (Denise), Lee Whitehurst (Debbie) and Jessie Lief (Fred); Dottie's brother, Jim Hagaman (Jeanie); their six grandchildren, Emilee Zoskey (Michael), Carrie Whitehurst (Ken McBrady), Gregory Whitehurst, Bryan Whitehurst (Rocio), Andre Lief and Eva Lief; and their two great - grandchildren, Alyssa Hernandez and Aubrey Zoskey, as well as many, many nieces and nephews.
Family celebrations of Dottie and Bill's rich and inspiring lives are planned for New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and South Charleston, W.Va., in the spring and summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting a donation to the Mental Health Association.
Condolences may be offered at www.baldwin-fairchild .com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020