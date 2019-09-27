|
WILLIAM ARCHIBALD MOSLEY JR., 98, of West Dunbar, passed away September 18, 2019, at CAMC-General Hospital after a short illness.
Born March 3, 1921, in Dunbar, he was the son of the late William and Virginia Yancy Mosley. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, participating in the Allied invasion of Central Europe and Africa.
He was retired from True Temper. He was a deacon at Ferguson Baptist Church. He was a member of the Institute Volunteer Fire Department and a board member of the Sub-Area Planning Committee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma; his parents, William A. Mosley Sr. and Virginia Yancy Mosley; his sisters, Ethel Smith, Christine Mosley, Alice Eddens, Lilly Brown, and Ruth Mattox; his brothers, Robert Mosley and James Mosley.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, at Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church, Dunbar, with the Rt. Reverend Dr. E Alphonso Heyliger and The Apostle Dr. Melvin L. Mosley officiating. Interment with full military honors will be at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 27, 2019