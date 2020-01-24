|
WILLIAM B. "BILL" BRIGHT II, age 74, of South Charleston, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born on April 8, 1945, in Charleston, son of the late William B. and Mary Helen Hudkins Bright.
He retired from the West Virginia State Tax Department and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of SCHS and Marshall University where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He was a friend of "Bill W." where he was a member of the Spring Hill group. Bill enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events.
"Barn" loved his lifelong "group" of friends including, Doug Hardman, Mack Combs, John Mangus, Nick "The Greek" Wounaris, Steve "Pool" Bright, Clark Schneider, John Cooper, John Stansbury, and the late Bob Amick.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Gregory, her husband Luke, of Charleston; son, Bill Bright III, his wife Emily, of Pinch; grandchildren, Jackson Gregory, Alexandra Gregory, Will Bright IV and Sydney Bright; one brother, Larry Steven Bright, his wife Sheree, of Richmond, TX; niece, Laura LeBeau, her husband Jay, of Seabrook, TX; nephew, Jon Bright, his wife Christina, of Pearland, TX.
A service to honor the Life of Bill will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, at Snodgrass Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time. The interment will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, January 27, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kanawha / Charleston Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 24, 2020