WILLIAM B. STEWART, of Hugheston, passed away June 7, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., after an extended illness, with his loving family with him.

He was born July 17, 1947, the oldest son of the late Sam and Anice Gay Stewart. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Larry and Sammy, and sister, Karen.

Buddy is survived by his wife, Nancy Stewart; daughter, Lynette and her companion, Chris; and also, sister, Susie (Billy) Gould, and two sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank Angie Patel with BHI for all her home visits as a nurse and her friendship during these past seven years. The family would like to thank special friend Bobby Meace who was always there when needed and also a special thank you to Hospice's nurses Michelle and Sonji and also a very special thank you to Kim and Eddie for their friendship.

Buddy never met a stranger and he always had a gift of gab. He loved his Honda motorcycle and red Chevy truck. He was always willing to help anyone who needed his help and assistance.

He was retired from Walker Machinery with 43 years of service. Buddy was a 1965 graduate of Cedar Grove High School and he looked forward every year to deer season and hunting in Pocahontas County for years until health reasons forbid it.

Buddy attended the Indy 500 for 25 years and he was also a Nascar fan. Reading was his passion and he also was a history buff. Buddy was a member of Fayetteville Lodge #57 AF&AM and member of the Scottish Rite Bodies. For years, Buddy played Santa Claus up and down Hughes Creek for anyone who called and asked him. He gave boxes of chocolate cherries to all the elderly ladies.

Buddy will truly be missed daily by his family and his Labrador, Baby Hershey. He was also preceded in this journey by his Yorkies, Chippie and Gertie, who were his bed buddies while he endured this long illness.

The family wishes to thank Pastor Gary Tucker for his services and also thanks to O'Dell Funeral Home for all their help and services in Buddy's last journey from this good earth and nation.

Service will be 2 p.m. Monday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow.

Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home on Monday.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 9 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary