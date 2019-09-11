|
|
WILLIAM "IVAN" BAILEY, 85, of Charleston, passed away September 8, 2019.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Tiny Bailey, and son, Dave Bailey.
Survivors include his daughter, Donna Miller; grandsons, Brandon Pritt and wife Sandra, and Tyson Pritt; brothers, Ralph and Dale Bailey.
His wishes were to be cremated.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Bailey Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019