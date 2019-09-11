Home

Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
William "Ivan" Bailey

William "Ivan" Bailey Obituary
WILLIAM "IVAN" BAILEY, 85, of Charleston, passed away September 8, 2019.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Tiny Bailey, and son, Dave Bailey.
Survivors include his daughter, Donna Miller; grandsons, Brandon Pritt and wife Sandra, and Tyson Pritt; brothers, Ralph and Dale Bailey.
His wishes were to be cremated.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Bailey Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019
