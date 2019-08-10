|
|
WILLIAM BIRL O'DELL, 84, of Leivasy, passed away Wednesday night, August 7, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Birl was born on January 27, 1935, at Crichton; he was the son of the late Aldean and Annabelle Lanham O'Dell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley McCarley O'Dell, and brother, Roy C. O'Dell.
Birl was a U.S. Army Korean Veteran. He worked as a store clerk / owner of a family owned business for 50 years until retirement. He also worked for the public school system for 32 years as a bus driver. Birl was a 60-year member of the Masonic Lodge, holding offices of District Deputy Grand Master and Worshipful Master. He was a member of the Nettie / Leivasy Fire Department for over 35 years and was M.C. of the Past 80 Party for 40 years. He served 18 years as the Nicholas County Commissioner, over 40 years as member of the Pathfinders Gospel Group, as well as involved with many civic organizations and fund raisers for the community.
Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly (Jeff) O'Dell of Leivasy, Kelly (Ian) Beattie of Sadieville, Ky.; grandchildren, Justin (Mariah) O'Dell of Canvas, Madison Beattie of Charleston, S.C.; brother, David (Betty Jo) O'Dell of Leivasy; special friend, Verena Haga of Leivasy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville. Military graveside honors by the U.S. Army and Masonic graveside rites by Midland Trail Lodge # 166 A.F. & A.M.
Per his request, there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Nettie Fire Department, P.O. Box 194, Nettie, WV 26681 or Richwood Past 80 Fund, c/o First Community Bank, 16 W Main St., Richwood, WV 26261.
Online condolences www. wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Wallace & Wallace Inc., 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019