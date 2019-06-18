WILLIAM C. "CHUCK" FOSTER, age 55, of South Charleston, passed away after a courageous battle with ALS, surrounded by his loving family.

Chuck was a 1982 graduate of South Charleston High School. He served his country in the USAF. He worked for SPI and was currently working for the city of South Charleston.

Chuck is preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn "Soo" Foster.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Vicki; sons, Stephen and Mitchell; father Steve Foster; sisters, Tamela DeChaine, husband Chris, Stephanie Carnes, husband Jeremy; mother in law, Victoria Lunsford; brother-in-law, Buddy Lunsford and wife, Betty; best friend Scott Scotch, his golfing buddies, and many other dear friends.

A service to Honor the Life of Chuck will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday June 20, at Snodgrass Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to at 640 4th Ave. Huntington, WV 25701.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to at 640 4th Ave. Huntington, WV 25701.

Memories of Chuck may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.