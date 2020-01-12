Home

Services
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:30 PM
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:30 PM
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
William C. "Bill" Hill


1931 - 2020
William C. "Bill" Hill Obituary
WILLIAM C. "BILL" HILL, 88, of Cross Lanes, passed away January 10, 2020, at home after a long illness.
Bill was born October 11, 1931, in Memphis, Tennessee, to the late Geraldine and Clark Hill. He was a graduate of Memphis State University, and served in the Navy. He was a retired Purchasing Agent with Union Carbide. Bill was owner of Boxes Unlimited, Inc., Dunbar. He was a longtime University of Tennessee fan. Bill was a member of the Charleston Beni Kedem Shrine where he started the local Clown Chapter. He served on the Cross Lanes Little League Board and coached several girls softball teams. He was also a member of the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife of 47 years, Diane Hill, at home; children, Todd Hill (Angie) of Liberty, Jill Riggleman (Jim) of Cross Lanes, Randy Marler (Susan) of South Charleston, Debbie Wessel of Arizona, and Kathy Bandy (Mike) of Memphis, Tennessee; nine grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Memorial service will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 13, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Charleston, WV 25313. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020
