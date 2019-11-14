|
|
WILLIAM C. "BILL" JONES, of South Charleston, moved to Heaven to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019.
Bill was a loving family man and a great example of how to serve and love God. He taught through his actions how to be strong, and love at all times.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Maraine Jones; son, Timothy Jones (Patty); grandchildren, Thomas Jones, April Murphy (Matt), Todd Jones (Rachel), Andi Kaplan (Shawn); great-grandchildren, Briana Murphy, Maddy Murphy, Colton Jones, Carly Jones, Clementine Jones, and Olive Jones; daughter, Debbie (Max); grandchildren, Mackenzie Lake (Jeremy), India Perdue (Brent), Jordan Dotson (Charlie); great-grandchildren, Parker Dotson, Gryphon Lake, Rainey Lake, Canon Perdue, Navy Dotson, Rowan Perdue; many nieces, nephews and other family members.
"Coach" Jones was involved with athletics his whole life. He played basketball and baseball at Morris Harvey College (University of Charleston). His college career was interrupted by his service to our country as a Military Police Officer in Japan. Four years later he returned to Morris Harvey where he again played baseball and basketball while earning his teaching and coaching degree. As an adult, he continued playing baseball and fast-pitch softball with Pack Lumber and Hecks, winning many Regional and National Championships.
For over 30 years he devoted his working life to teaching and coaching football, basketball, and track at South Charleston and John Adams Junior High Schools. During this time, he coached several championship winning teams.
Beyond coaching, Bill was involved with officiating high school football, basketball, and track. He was a distinguished track official, honored for officiating over 60 consecutive years of state high school track championships.
Bill was also an official for the WV college conference, NAIA national, and NCAA Division I national track championships. The highlights of his officiating career were the 1987 International Pan Am games in Indianapolis and the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.
Outside of sports he contributed to his community by serving as a deacon at Fairlawn Baptist Church, and was a dedicated member of the South Charleston Masonic Lodge, the Shriners and Scottish Rites. As a Shriner he volunteered to drive many children to the Shriner Children's Hospital in Lexington, KY.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, at Fairlawn Baptist Church, Dunbar, with Pastor Joe Ballard officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Shriner Children's Hospital, 1900 Richmond Rd., Lexington, KY 40502.
If you would like to leave a message for the family, you may do so by visiting www. kellerfuneralhome.net.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 14, 2019