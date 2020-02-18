|
WILLIAM CARL BURNS, SR., 91, of Charleston, son of the late William C. Burns Sr and Mary Heaster Burns, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare, Putnam Center. He was a retired vocational teacher having worked with the Nicholas County School system at the Webster Vocational Center. William was a veteran having served in the US AirBorn Division.
Surviving, beloved wife, Glenna Pennington Burns; sons, William Burns, Jr, Bradford Lane Burns; daughter, Rebecca Jo Couch; brother, Franklin Burns; sisters, Ruth Lockard, Marie Lockard; grandchildren; William C. Burns, III, Bryan R. Burns, Elizabeth A. Burns, Joe Burns, Jenny Burns, Jessica Burns.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Burial will be in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.
Let the good that men do, live on.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 18, 2020