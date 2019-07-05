

WILLIAM CARL CLENDENIN passed away July 2, 2019, at the age of 87, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, after a three-year illness.

He was the son of the late Paul and Ina Coleman Clendenin. Carl was born in Powellton, and as a small boy, the family moved to Winifrede. He attended grade school and Jr. High in Marmet and graduated from East Bank High School in 1949. Carl attended 1st Presbyterian Church, Dunbar. He served many churches in the valley for many years.

Carl and his wife, Mary, were owners of A-1 Carpet in Nitro, and when they retired they decided they would donate the commercial building to the City of Nitro, where the War Museum and Nitro Food Pantry are now located.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Jr., George Edward, and Lloyd Richard; sisters, Grace Madelyn Morton, Mary Lee Clendenin, Nina Collins, and an infant sister; also a son, Albert Paul Whittington.

Carl is survived by his wife, Mary "Cookie" Clendenin; sons, Charles Franklin Whittington (Marvalee) of Kanawha City, and William Dennis Whittington (Tracie) of Clendenin; daughter-in-law, Charlene S. Whittington of Nitro; three grandsons; two granddaughters; three great - grandsons; three great - granddaughters; brother, Boyd Clendenin of Tennessee; sisters, Lillian Grady of Buffalo, and Ruth Elizabeth "Libby" of Kentucky.

A service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va., with, close personal friend, Pastor Mike Ramsey officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Carl's name to 1st Presbyterian Church of Dunbar, 1414 Myers Ave., Dunbar, WV. 25064; Bridge of Faith Fellowship, 402 Main Ave., Nitro, WV 25143; or Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 5 to July 7, 2019