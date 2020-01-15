|
|
Mr. WILLIAM CARRICK LUCAS, of Marmet, W.Va., age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family on January 9, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, in Charleston, W.Va., after a brief illness.
Born July 23, 1928, in Kanawha Falls, W.Va., he was preceded in death by his mother and father, Alice Carrick and Arthur Hamilton Lucas; step - father of 33 years, Tinsley Peyton (Pop) Norford; sister, Betty Lucas Doom; and step-brother, Pete Norford.
Bill was a 1947 graduate of Gauley Bridge High School where he played football and ran track, and was affectionately known as Bullitt Bill. He was awarded a full football scholarship to Wake Forest University, but returned to Kanawha Falls after a career ending ankle injury in the fall of 1947.
Bill drove a school bus for Fayette County Schools, at Gauley Bridge High School, before becoming employed by Standard Oil in 1951 (which later became Esso, then Exxon Company USA, and currently Exxon Mobile), Hinton, W.Va. After driving a gasoline tanker for several years, he spent the rest of his working career with Exxon Company USA as an award winning sales representative in W.Va. and Va. retiring in 1986.
He was a former member of Marmet First Baptist Church, Kanawha City Baptist Church, and Emmanuel Baptist Church. Bill was also a member of Gideon's International and spoke at numerous churches throughout the Kanawha Valley and surrounding communities. He and his wife, Joanne, were former volunteers for Meals on Wheels. Bill was also a member of Beni Kedem Temple, and a full member of the Scottish Rite Temple, Charleston, W.Va. He was a steadfast supporter of the Union Mission of Charleston and participated in the giving of food baskets each November until his physical ability prevented him from doing so.
On August 20, 1950, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Joanne Byrd Trent. Along with his wife, he is survived by daughters: Deborah Byers of Evansville, Ind., Penelope Clark of Charlotte, N.C., Amy Michael and (beloved former son-in-law) Greg Michael of Charleston, W.Va., Carrie (Sam) Schirripa of Medina, Ohio; grandchildren: Ben (Kim) Oaks, Aaron (Marie) Clark, Cristel (Ed) Moore, Abigail Joanne Michael (Chris) Flick, Hannah Carrick Michael (Chris) Cooper, Margaret Rosemond Michael, William Lucas Michael, Michael Joseph Schirripa, and Mary Frances Schirripa; great - grandchildren: Riley Oaks, Kiley Michael, and a soon to be Mini Cooper due on Grandpas birthday in July 2020.
Bill leaves behind a host of special friends and wonderful neighbors for whom the family will forever be grateful. We are especially appreciative of the wonderful care from the entire staff at Hubbard Hospice House in daddy's final days and hours.
Bill never met a stranger, never turned away a soul in need, an opportunity to share the Gospel, say a kind word, or offer assistance to anyone he encountered whether he knew them or not. To honor his memory, and his legacy of giving, "Be Like Bill."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House, Gideon's International, or Union Mission of Charleston, W.Va.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th Street, Nitro, W.Va., with the Rev. Mervin Smith officiating. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. until time of service. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held in the common area, second floor of Charleston Transitional Care, corner of Chesterfield Avenue and Chappell Road, Charleston, W.Va., where our mother is currently a rehabilitation resident.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020