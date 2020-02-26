|
|
|
WILLIAM CECIL GIBBS, age 94, of New Haven, W.Va., passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Hospital ER. Our family welcomes friends at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, to join us at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart. Our family also requests your presence for a dinner and time of fellowship following the ceremony at the New Haven United Methodist Church in New Haven. Arrangements are being handled by Foglesong Funeral Home in Mason, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 26, 2020