|
|
WILLIAM CLARENCE "BILL" VAUGHN, 67, of Red House, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
He was a 1970 graduate of Poca High School and served in the WV Air National Guard. He worked as a mechanic for several years and at E&L Inc. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his impish grin and his willingness to help anyone in need.
Born October 1, 1952, he was the son of the late Archie A. Vaughn Sr. and Helen Harlow Vaughn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Archie Vaughn Jr. and Bobby Eugene Vaughn, and his sister, Nadine N. Vaughn.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 34 years, Barbara Lynn Vaughn; sisters, Sharon Stutler and Karen (Keith) Casto; niece, Tammy (Mark) Warner; special adopted son, Michael Fritz; sister-in-law, Joyce Vaughn, all of Red House. Bill is also survived by his special fur babies, "Boo Boo" and "Wheelie," as well as many friends.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Pastor Mike Tucker and Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Vaughn family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 24, 2020