Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV 25070
(304) 586-9797
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel)
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for William Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Clarence Vaughn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Clarence Vaughn Obituary
WILLIAM CLARENCE "BILL" VAUGHN, 67, of Red House, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
He was a 1970 graduate of Poca High School and served in the WV Air National Guard. He worked as a mechanic for several years and at E&L Inc. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his impish grin and his willingness to help anyone in need.
Born October 1, 1952, he was the son of the late Archie A. Vaughn Sr. and Helen Harlow Vaughn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Archie Vaughn Jr. and Bobby Eugene Vaughn, and his sister, Nadine N. Vaughn.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 34 years, Barbara Lynn Vaughn; sisters, Sharon Stutler and Karen (Keith) Casto; niece, Tammy (Mark) Warner; special adopted son, Michael Fritz; sister-in-law, Joyce Vaughn, all of Red House. Bill is also survived by his special fur babies, "Boo Boo" and "Wheelie," as well as many friends.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Pastor Mike Tucker and Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Vaughn family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -