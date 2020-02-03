|
WILLIAM "DARYL" FREEMAN, 72, of Culloden went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020 after a short illness. He was owner and operator of D & B Auto Service for over 40 years, he had also retired from Special Metals after 32 years. Active member of Culloden United Baptist Church where he was Superintendent. He was preceded in death by his father William Leander Freeman and brother Tamlin Freeman. He is survived by his sons William Darrell (Mary Pat) Freeman II of Milton and Tyler Edward Freeman of Milton. Mother Corella Freeman of Culloden, brother Victor Gale (Candie) Freeman of Culloden, John Dale Freeman of Culloden, and 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Allen Funeral Home with Pastors Tom Wiley and Leonard Cremeans officiating, Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 til 1 Prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020