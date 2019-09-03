|
|
WILLIAM DAVID BAILEY, "SONNY," of Walhonde Village, Whitesville, went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2019, following a long illness.
Born September 1, 1946, he was the son of the late Clay and Helen Bailey.
David is survived by his wife, Peggy, of 45 years; a son, Billy Bailey and wife Heather; and his two grandchildren, Grant and Kindall Bailey. Others left to cherish his memory include his brothers, Charles Bailey and wife Sissy of Kanawha City, Jerry Bailey and wife Margaret; and a sister, Linda Ramsey and husband Jerry of Beckley.
David was an Air Force veteran, serving our country for eight years, a retired coal miner and owner of D & B Sandblasting.
David's request was for cremation only.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences at www.arm strongfuneralhomewv.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 3, 2019