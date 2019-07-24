Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV 25309
(304) 768-7324
Resources
More Obituaries for William Withrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William David Withrow

Send Flowers
William David Withrow Obituary
WILLIAM DAVID
WITHROW "WILLIE", 81, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 201,9 after a long illness. Services will be held at South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, Sunday, July 28th, 2 p.m., with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers you can send a memorial contribution to the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene at 4923 Kentucky Street, South Charleston, WV 25309. The arrangements have been entrusted to Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Memories maybe shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 24 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries