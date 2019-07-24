|
|
|
WILLIAM DAVID
WITHROW "WILLIE", 81, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 201,9 after a long illness. Services will be held at South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, Sunday, July 28th, 2 p.m., with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers you can send a memorial contribution to the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene at 4923 Kentucky Street, South Charleston, WV 25309. The arrangements have been entrusted to Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Memories maybe shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 24 to July 26, 2019