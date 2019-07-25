|
WILLIAM (BILL)
RONDAL DENNISON, 85, entered into the joy of our Lord on Friday evening, July 19, 2019, at his home in Spotsylvania, VA. Family will receive friends on July 27, from 11 a.m. til 1 p.m. at the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods, WV. Service will follow visitation in the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Jacob Shaver Memorial Cemetery. The Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home of Flatwoods will be assisting the Dennison family in honoring the life of William Rondal Dennison.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019