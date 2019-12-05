|
WILLIAM "MIKE" DOTSON, 69, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, entered eternal life on December 1, 2019, after a short illness.
Mike was born on June 2, 1950, in South Charleston, to the late Homer and Margaret Dotson.
He graduated from St. Albans High School in 1968, where he met the love of his life, Billie Lynn nee Kingery. He went on to graduate from West Virginia University College of Dentistry in 1982. Upon graduation, Mike and Billie relocated their family to New Smyrna Beach, where he enjoyed a 30-year dental practice.
Mike and Billie recently celebrated their 50 year wedding anniversary in Jekyll Island with their family. They raised two wonderful daughters, Jennifer Peterson (Trey) and Natalie Madigan (Jay). He loved being Pap to his six grandchildren: Drew, Gwynnie, Maddie, Eliza, Anna, and Grace.
Mike was the greatest lover of life and relished the simple things, such as, reading at the beach, keeping a manicured lawn, travel, home projects, and above all family time. The Renaissance man that he was, could play Barbie dolls with his granddaughters, go to the shooting range with his grandson, then renovate an entire house.
Mike will be met at the pearly gates by their infant daughter, Jennifer Dianne; his parents; and his brother, Dickie.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, New Smyrna Beach, with the Reverend Rodney Roehner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Mike would appreciate contributions made to the Salvation Army, 1555 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117 or , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilder funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019