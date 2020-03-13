|
WILLIAM F. "CORKY" DRINKARD JR., 88, ran his final race as a magnificent sunset filled the sky on March 7, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, W.Va. His stopwatch stopped at 6:19 p.m. He crossed the finish line with peace into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father and a welcome home kiss from his beloved, Wilma Jean. It was a Victory celebration we can only imagine.
Corky was the only child of William Fleming Drinkard and Evelyn Camille Martin Drinkard. He was born in Lynchburg, Va., on February 7, 1932. His parents had moved to Madison, W.Va., in the 1920s. Evelyn decided to ride the train back to Lynchburg, their hometown, for the birth of their precious son. Mr. and Mrs. Drinkard lived in an apartment on Main Street in downtown Madison until their deaths at ages 68 and 83. Probably because of having no yard to play in, Corky took up golf at an early age. He played regularly at the Madison Country Club, located at what now is known as Holly Hills. At the age of 15, Corky was the runner-up in a prestigious national golf tournament for teens. The Charleston Gazette newspaper ran his photo on the front page to acknowledge this accomplishment.
Corky graduated from Scott High School in 1949 and then attended Greenbrier Military Academy in Lewisburg, W.Va., for his freshman year. Here he excelled on the basketball and golf teams. He then transferred to Marshall College (now Marshall University). Huntington, W.Va., is where he met the love of his life, a Logan County, W.Va., girl named Wilma Jean Saunders. They were married on May 29, 1953. He completed his B.A. degree in History and a Master's degree in Education. After graduation he began his career as a 6th grade teacher at Altizer Elementary School in Huntington.
After one year of teaching he enlisted as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War, Corky was stationed and served his entire military career in Hawaii. He was also privileged to golf with the high ranking officers who visited the base. Their only child, William F. Drinkard, III, was born on January 2, 1956, while Corky was still stationed in Hawaii. It was nearly a full year before he had the opportunity to hold his son.
After completing his military service Corky returned to Huntington where his family was living. After 10 years in the classroom he moved to a position in the Cabell County Board of Education's main office. They remained in Huntington until both he and Wilma retired from Cabell County Board of Education. Moving back to Madison was their top priority. They wanted to spend as much time as possible with their two grandchildren, Martha and Dylan, so Wilma had the "big house" built. They always welcomed their grandchildren's friends for sleepovers stating, "the more the merrier." They were always nurturing to everyone they encountered.
Corky's interest changed from golf to running when Bill started running in junior high. He soon began running daily and competing in local road races, he even completed several marathons. Supporting school athlete programs became such an important focus for Corky. He was so proud of Bill, Martha and Dylan's accomplishments as runners, as well as, so many other young people he encouraged throughout many years. Whether it was golf, running, basketball, etc. he was forever teaching, encouraging, listening to and following these young athletes he helped mold into what he hoped would be fine adults. Many returned and stopped by the house to catch Corky up on what was taking place in their lives and it pleased him to hear of their successes.
Corky was a man of routines. He loved to keep journals on subjects such as, the weather, exercise routines, the rounds of golf he played and with whom he played and their scores, number of fish caught, bird watching, race times, PR's and anything pertaining to Martha or Dylan to just name a few. Writing letters, daily walks around town, teaching a proper handshake, collecting and crushing cans, visits to his friends, eating an apple, orange and banana every day, fast forwarding through taped sporting events to see only the highlights, taking food to the food pantry, handing out candy and so many others were the things that made Corky who he was. He loved and was loved. He will be missed by many.
Corky was first a member of the Madison Baptist Church and then the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church while living in Huntington. Returning to Madison after his retirement he regularly attended the Madison United Methodist Church with Bill's family.
Corky was preceded in death by his parents, William Fleming and Evelyn Camille Martin Drinkard. His wife of 59 years, Wilma Jean Saunders Drinkard and by his Saunders family: Homer Saunders; Ralph Saunders and his wife Jean; Jack Casto; and Arthur Fricke.
He is survived by his son, William F. (Bill) Drinkard , III and his wife Marjorie White Drinkard of Madison, W.Va.; Granddaughter, Martha Camille Drinkard Artley and her husband, Kenneth of Fort Mill, S.C.; Grandson, Dylan Todd Drinkard of Morgantown, W.Va.; Great-grandchildren, Dorothy Camile Artley and Todd William Artley of Fort Mill, S.C.
He was loved by the many brothers and sisters he gained from marrying into the Saunders family and is also survived by Peggy Saunders of Barboursville, W.Va.; Marlene Casto of Oak Island, S.C.; Alice F. Fricke of Huntington, W.Va.; Mabel Little and husband Carl of Arlington, Texas; Nephews: Don Saunders and wife Kathy; Dwight Saunders; Steve Saunders and wife Kathy; Greg Casto and wife Jakey; Kevin Little and spouse Andrew Roth; Kent Little; Kelly Little and wife Carla; and Art Fricke; Nieces: Alice K. Fricke; Marsha Dow and husband Alan; Lisa Malcolm and husband Mike; Jan Stavinoha and husband Doug; and Jennifer Frank.
A special thank you to the staff and care givers of Meadowbrook / Brookside Assisted Living for the wonderful care Corky received during his two year residence. You were a part of his family. Thanks, also to the Hubbard Hospice House caregivers. You were truly special in Corky's time of need.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Madison United Methodist Church, Scott High School or other high school / college athletic sports program of you choice.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangement. Officiated by Reverend Rick Swearengin.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 13, 2020