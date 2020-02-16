Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Edens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Scott" Edens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Scott" Edens Obituary

WILLIAM "SCOTT" EDENS, 52, of Charleston, passed away on February 12, 2020.
Born on September 27, 1967, in Charleston, he was a son of Linda Jones Edens and the late William "Roger" Edens. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, T.J. and Pauline Jones, and his maternal grandparents, Russell and Cledith Edens.
Scott was loved by his family and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his children, Zachary (Katie) Edens of Sissonville and Ashley Edens of Charleston; his sister, Sherri Edens of Charleston; four grandchildren, Mahayla Delaney, Leo and Eva Edens; and numerous cousins, uncles and aunts.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, February 17, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -