WILLIAM "SCOTT" EDENS, 52, of Charleston, passed away on February 12, 2020.
Born on September 27, 1967, in Charleston, he was a son of Linda Jones Edens and the late William "Roger" Edens. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, T.J. and Pauline Jones, and his maternal grandparents, Russell and Cledith Edens.
Scott was loved by his family and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his children, Zachary (Katie) Edens of Sissonville and Ashley Edens of Charleston; his sister, Sherri Edens of Charleston; four grandchildren, Mahayla Delaney, Leo and Eva Edens; and numerous cousins, uncles and aunts.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, February 17, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020