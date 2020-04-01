Home

William F. Rectenwald Jr. Obituary

WILLIAM F. RECTENWALD JR., 72, of Charleston, passed away March 30, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
He was a lifetime resident of Charleston.
William loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed the outdoors.
William was a retired electrician and a member of the IBEW Local 466.
He was preceded in death by both parents, William and Margaret Rectenwald.
He is survived by his daughter and husband, Nicole Null (Nick) of South Carolina; three brothers, Francis (Gail), Timothy (Linda) and Michael (Latisha); sister, Betsy Dobbs (Ron); two grandchildren, Brayden and Hallie; and his ex-wife, Becky.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 1, 2020
