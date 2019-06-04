

WILLIAM HENRY FLESHMAN, JR., passed away on May 30, 2019.

He was born on August 27, 1941 in Huntington W.Va., a son of the late, William, Sr. and Mary Lucille Fleshman.

Bill graduated from Vinson High School in 1959. Following graduation, he enrolled in DeVry University where he received his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was hired on at Western Union in Huntington, where he retired. Bill then took on in Hurricane, a job with Quorum, Corporation. It was there he met his wife, Julia.

Bill liked gardening, ham radio, college football and being with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Julia, of 25 years and his three children, Daniel Fleshman, Jamie and Mary Dale.

A celebration of William's life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday June 14, at the Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris Street, Charleston, WV 25301. A reception will follow the service at the church.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

You may share memories of William with the family

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 4 to June 6, 2019