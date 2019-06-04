Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Resources
More Obituaries for William Fleshman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Fleshman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Fleshman Obituary

WILLIAM HENRY FLESHMAN, JR., passed away on May 30, 2019.
He was born on August 27, 1941 in Huntington W.Va., a son of the late, William, Sr. and Mary Lucille Fleshman.
Bill graduated from Vinson High School in 1959. Following graduation, he enrolled in DeVry University where he received his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was hired on at Western Union in Huntington, where he retired. Bill then took on in Hurricane, a job with Quorum, Corporation. It was there he met his wife, Julia.
Bill liked gardening, ham radio, college football and being with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Julia, of 25 years and his three children, Daniel Fleshman, Jamie and Mary Dale.
A celebration of William's life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday June 14, at the Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris Street, Charleston, WV 25301. A reception will follow the service at the church.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
You may share memories of William with the family by visiting ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Fleshman family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 4 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now