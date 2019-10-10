|
WILLIAM FRANKLIN "BILLY" FOX JR., age 69, of Niota, Tenn., passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Starr Regional Medical Center.
A native of West Virginia and resident of McMinn County for 9 years, he was the son of the late William Franklin Fox Sr. and Dora Ann Good. He was an avid motorcyclist, he loved to help veterans and enjoyed drawing. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was of the Christian Faith. He was a member of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam War, and was preceded in death by his siblings, Edward Fox, Allen Good and Mary Fox.
Survivors: Four Sisters, Anna Boling, Martha Turley, Margaret Derenge, Regina Peavy; one brother, Mark Fox of Niota; special cousins, Jack Nunley, his wife Pam and daughter Candi Wilson, all of Athens, Tenn., and Kenny Allison of WV; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services to be held at a later date.
Those wishing to send condolences may send them to www.laycock-hobbs.com/ notices/William-Fox.com.
Laycock - Hobbs Funeral Home in Athens, Tenn., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019