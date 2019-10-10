Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home
521 North Jackson Street
Athens, TN 37303
(423) 745-5361
Resources
More Obituaries for William Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Franklin Fox Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Franklin Fox Jr. Obituary

WILLIAM FRANKLIN "BILLY" FOX JR., age 69, of Niota, Tenn., passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Starr Regional Medical Center.
A native of West Virginia and resident of McMinn County for 9 years, he was the son of the late William Franklin Fox Sr. and Dora Ann Good. He was an avid motorcyclist, he loved to help veterans and enjoyed drawing. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was of the Christian Faith. He was a member of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam War, and was preceded in death by his siblings, Edward Fox, Allen Good and Mary Fox.
Survivors: Four Sisters, Anna Boling, Martha Turley, Margaret Derenge, Regina Peavy; one brother, Mark Fox of Niota; special cousins, Jack Nunley, his wife Pam and daughter Candi Wilson, all of Athens, Tenn., and Kenny Allison of WV; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services to be held at a later date.
Those wishing to send condolences may send them to www.laycock-hobbs.com/ notices/William-Fox.com.
Laycock - Hobbs Funeral Home in Athens, Tenn., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now