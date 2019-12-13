|
WILLIAM FRANKLIN HIGGINBOTHAM, 70, of Hurricane, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published in Saturday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 2941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 13, 2019