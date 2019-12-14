|
WILLIAM FRANKLIN HIGGINBOTHAM, 70, of Hurricane, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Born March 15, 1949, in Buffalo, he was a son of Dorothy Cash Higginbotham and the late William McKinley "Mack" Higginbotham. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bob Higginbotham.
Bill was a retired employee of Union Carbide with 36 years of service and a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Scott Depot. He was a member of the Nitro Car Club and served his country proudly with the United States Marines. Bill also enjoyed going to the YMCA in Charleston on Saturdays.
In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his wife of 42 years, Alice Higginbotham; son, Will Higginbotham of Charleston; daughter, Larissa Diaz (Angel) and their children, Juliana, Nathanael and Nadia, all of Cary, NC; as well as a special cousin, Joyce Meyers of Nebraska.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor Ken Stidham officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may also visit his tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com to share memories of Bill with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 162 Tiger Lane, Scott Depot, WV 25560 or to the Parkinson's Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 14, 2019