Simons-Coleman Funeral Home Inc
12 Railroad Ave
Richwood, WV 26261
(304) 846-2622
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Simons - Coleman Funeral Home
12 Railroad Ave
Richwood, WV
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Simons - Coleman Funeral Home
12 Railroad Ave
Richwood, WV
William Franklin Morrison


1936 - 2019
William Franklin Morrison Obituary
WILLIAM FRANKLIN MORRISON, 83, of Craigsville, went home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side.
He was born October 6, 1936, in Webster County, to the late Franklin W. and Ova Anderson Morrison. He was a good father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was a wonderful person and a hard worker; he worked all the time. He would give you the shirt off his back and was a friend to everyone. In Craigsville, he was known as "Pap," that is what everyone called him.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; children, Randy Morrison, Craigsville, Sandy (Jeff) Canterburry, Fayetteville, and David (Sara) Morrison, Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; two brothers, Gene Morrison, Racine, and Bob (Sue) Morrison, Ohio.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 6, in Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va., with Pastor Sam Grey officiating. Friends may call Friday, December 6, from noon until service time, in Simons - Coleman Funeral Home.
At his request, he will be cremated after the services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice or Pine Lodge in Beckley.
Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 6, 2019
