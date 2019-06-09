Services Snodgrass Funeral Home 4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw South Charleston , WV 25309 (304) 768-7324 Service 1:00 PM Snodgrass Funeral Home 4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw South Charleston , WV 25309 View Map Resources More Obituaries for William Thaxton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Franklin Thaxton

WILLIAM FRANKLIN THAXTON, 67, of South Charleston, gently slipped from the grasp of this world into the beckoning arms of angels on June 5, 2019, with loving family by his side.

Billy was born in Charleston, WV, on June 1, 1952. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and went directly into the U.S. military service.

Billy met and married Cheryl, the love of his life, in 1987. Together they managed to raise and blend two families into what truly became one family, which is no small undertaking. That was the type of person Billy was. He was undaunted by any task that was set before him and he went at it with everything he had. Whatever obstacles he encountered in life he always went straight to the source, made it right and moved on.

Billy was a go-getter with an abundance of energy and that was the key to his successes. He worked for the City of Charleston before and during the Mayor Kent Hall administration. He "wore many hats" during those years as he liked to say. He transitioned through various positions from Night Watchman at Spring Hill Cemetery to Street Commissioner for the City of Charleston. His favorite saying was "don't forget where you came from" and he didn't. He would get right into the thick of the labor if he felt like he needed to.

When he left the City of Charleston, he went to work for the Kanawha County Planning Commission and eventually, in 2007, he retired from the State of WV as a Director of General Services.

Billy loved his family and always put them first. He was proud of the men his sons had become and told them so often. He had a special place in his heart for each of his grandchildren. He was lovingly devoted to his wife.

Not to be left out was Billy's great sense of humor. He liked to make people laugh and he had quite a knack for it. Even if it was just a funny face, a corny joke or some silly song he made up, people couldn't help but laugh and Billy reveled in it.

With Billy people got a full spectrum of personalities. He was a genuine Gemini. He loved hard. He worked hard, and he was a little rough around the edges. Everyone usually knew where they stood with him. He didn't mince words, but he would give the shirt off his back or his last penny to someone if he thought they needed it.

Billy was an unforgettable character. He was loved by many and he will be missed so very much by his family and friends.

Billy was preceded in death by his father, Archie Theodore Thaxton; his mother, Antoinette Chenowith Williams Thaxton; his beautiful sister, Linda Lee Thaxton McDade; and his son, Timothy Neal Peters.

Left behind to guard his memory and share his stories are his beloved wife, Cheryl; his sons, Jeffrey Allen Peters (Michelle), William Franklin Thaxton III (Tomoko), Robert Alan Thaxton, all of Charlotte, NC, and James Edward Thaxton of Myrtle Beach, SC. Also surviving are his brothers, Archie Edward Thaxton (Cindy) of Woodlawn, Illinois, and John Michael Thaxton (Donna) of Sissonville, WV; sister, Kathy Thaxton Isner of Hurricane, WV; special brother by heart, Tony Easley of Charleston.

His grandchildren will never forget their Papaw. He was crazy about them and they loved him very much. Isaiah Peters, Kerry Thaxton, Jayden Peters, Karina Thaxton and Kaleb Boch. Billy also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of friends and neighbors who will cherish his memory.

The family would like to give special thanks and acknowledgment to the nurses and doctors at CAMC Memorial ER, 2nd floor West, SPICU and PCICU.

A visitation for family and friends will be between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, and the Service to Honor the Life of William will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, with Pastor Dean Chambers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

A visitation for family and friends will be between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, and the Service to Honor the Life of William will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, with Pastor Dean Chambers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 9 to June 11, 2019