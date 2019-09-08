|
WILLIAM H. CRIST, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away September 7, 2019, at the age of 89 years old. He died peacefully at Edgewood Summit, surrounded by his beloved family. His life was lived to the fullest and he was well loved by all!
When Bill was 17 years old, he joined the United States Marine Corps to provide support to his mother and sisters as they grew up in Oak Hill. His strong family commitment and strength lead him on a journey to meet his soulmate, Mary E. Crist of Charleston. Mary became the love of his life and best friend. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage. Their union gave them six children that they guided to embrace life, have strong faith and family values. They enjoyed their children's life milestones that gave them eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. They too experienced the love and joy from their grandpa.
Bill was the epitome of a hard-working man and by example instilled this quality in his children and grandchildren. A humble man, quietly proud of his efforts, sharing his knowledge and skills as a legacy that will live on and be treasured by many. If you knew Bill, you would know he was a friend to everyone and would be there for you to lend a helping hand.
The craftmanship that graces the homes of his family and many friends is the pride of all and one of his greatest feelings of accomplishment. His ability to envision the beauty of the end result of a piece of wood amazed us all.
He was preceded in death by wife Mary Elizabeth Crist; son, Michael Hance Crist; grandson, John M. Joseph; and, sister, Eleanor Russell.
Bill Crist is survived by his children, Marsha and Albert Joseph, Mark and Kathy Crist, Mary Ann Crist, Matt and Becky Crist, and Michele Crist; seven grandchildren, Lauren England, William Crist, Allen Joseph, Ryan Crist, Kyle Crist, Christina Joseph, and Lori Crist; four great-grandchildren, Drew Joseph, Walker, Cami, and Layla Crist; and sisters, Cookie Spadafora, Shirley Kryzak, and Libby Brassfield.
Bill will forever be remembered for his contagious laughter, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace, and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 9, at The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Family will receive guests one hour before service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made to Post 94 American Legion Scholarship Fund:
c/o American Legion Dept. of West Virginia, 2016 Kanawha Blvd. East Charleston, WV 25311
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 8, 2019