WILLIAM H. "BILL" FINK, 72, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Born on November 8, 1947, in Beckley WV, Bill was the only son of the late William A. and Janice J. Fink. He was also preceded in death by his sister, K. Susan Fink, and brother-in-law, Cecil Cummings.
Bill was married to Kathy Bragg Fink, who survives him, for 49 years, and they had two children together: Crystal L. Elam (Samuel B. Elam) and Erik A. Fink (Wendy Clark Fink). Bill and Kathy have six grandsons that continue in this life: Michael, William, Alexander, and Gryphon Elam; Chase and Logan Fink. He is also survived by his sister, Alisa A. Cummings.
After serving in Vietnam for 2 1/2 tours, Bill became a police officer and retired from South Charleston Police Department after 25 years and then retired again, 10 years later, from Protective Services for the WV State Capital. He continued to work as a volunteer with the VA for the remainder of his life.
A celebration of his life will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon Friday, February 7, at the United Disciples of Christ, 100 United Disciples Drive, South Charleston. He will be laid to rest at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020