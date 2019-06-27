|
|
"BILL," WILLIAM H. STEWART, 1932 to 2018
Bill was an a member of the Anvil Club and Shriner's Beni Kedem Temple. He was also a former diplomat and publisher.
Bill will be laid to rest at St. Mathew's Episcopalian Cemetery on Norwood Road, Charleston, W.Va., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. Father Kim Webster will offer a prayer at his resting place beside his beloved wife, Ann Botkin Stewart (Elizabeth Ann Stewart). Both are native Charlestonians.
He is survived by his only child, Kathryn Ann Stewart-McDonald (Mrs. Kathryn Coluzzi). He is also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews in Texas; his sister, Carolyn Relly, in Virginia; and sister-in-law, Jane Botkin, of Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 27 to June 29, 2019