Callender Funeral Home Llc
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
William Harmon Jr.

William Harmon Jr. Obituary
WILLIAM "BILL" FRAZIER HARMON, JR., 81, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away June 29, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Billy was born to parents Frazier and Leola Harmon, November 17, 1937 in Glen White, WV. He graduated from Garnet High School and joined the US Air Force. Following a stint in the military, Billy was employed by American Electric Power Company for over 25 years. He was also employed by the City of Charleston, working at the Charleston Civic Center, for more than 25 years. He married Alma Jean Grant in 1960.
Billy is preceded in death by his wife, Alma Jean Grant.
Billy is survived by his daughters, Kelly L. Harmon of Charleston, WV and Tiffany Y. Bethea of Huntersville, NC, beloved grandsons; Miles G. Bethea and Mason R. Bethea both of Huntersville, NC, and a host of family and friends.
Billy was a man of faith and an active member of Levi First Missionary Baptist Church for over 64 years. He served as a trustee, financial clerk and usher. He was also a member of the kitchen and transportation ministries.
A funeral service will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 12 Noon, at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Charleston, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 430l MacCorkle Ave., SW, South Charleston, WV.
Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements. Go to callenderfuneralhome.com to send online condolences.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 2 to July 4, 2019
