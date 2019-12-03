|
WILLIAM HOLLAND, 71 of South Charleston, went home to be the Lord on November 29, 2019.
Born June 30, 1948 in Charleston, "Keith" as he was known by family and friends was a son of the late, Harold E. Holland and Westa Mathews Holland. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Spangler; brothers, Harold Holland Jr. and Donald Parsons and fiancee', Cheryl Arace.
Keith was a 1966 graduate of St. Albans High school. He retired from the United States Navy with 25 years of service and most recently worked at CDI Corporation. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer and loved to go fishing. He also was a talented organ and bass guitar player, a talent he loved to share with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Dunbar First Church of God. Keith will be remembered by his family and friends as a compassionate, loving and caring individual, always putting others before self.
He is survived by his children; Michael T. Holland (Jane), Angela D. Belcher (Barry) and Patrick K. Holland (Heather); grandchildren, Alexis J. Holland, Johnothon Holland, Celina Holland, Hunter White, Cooper Holland and Leila Holland; great-grandchild, Jaymie Holland; and siblings, Gladys Moran, Thelma Stinnett, Norman Holland, Rose Lynn Rowe, and Gary Holland.
A memorial service honoring the life of William Keith Holland will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday December 7, 2019, at Dunbar First Church of God, 1234 Payne Avenue, Dunbar, WV 25064 with Pastor Billy Roe officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
You may share memories of Keith by visiting his tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 3, 2019