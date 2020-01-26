|
WILLIAM HOWARD "BILL" LaFON, 64, of Shinnston, passed away on January 17, 2020, at United Hospital Center after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Gassaway, on October 25, 1955, a son of the late Howard "Duck" and Louise LaFon.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Mary Eve LaFon; son, John C. May and his wife Shannon, their children Zachary and Avery May; son, Jeremy L. May; son, Jesse H. LaFon and his wife Amber, their children Austin and Isabella LaFon.
He was a coal miner and worked 35 years for Consol at Robinson Run Mine and loved hunting and fishing, working in the garden, and any outdoor activity. Bill adored his beautiful grandchildren and was so proud of them.
Bill's request to be cremated has been honored. There is no memorial service planned.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.harmerfuneralhome .com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020