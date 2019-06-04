

WILLIAM JOSEPH "BILL" HYPES, has crossed life's final hurdle and is now resting in the arms of Jesus. Bill was the third child of Rev. J.M. Hypes and Bertha Syner Hypes McClung, and was born in Tipton, W.Va., on Sept. 2, 1928. Being the son of a minister, the family moved several times throughout W.Va. While traveling through various towns, Bill would often jokingly state, "I went to school there one week!" Not finishing high school, Bill opted instead to go to work in the woods, then on to serve the U.S. Army where he received his GED. Honorably discharged during the Korean Conflict, he came home and began to court his would-be wife and life partner, Joan Grey, and married on June 5th, 1954.

Bill was a member of Summersville Memorial United Methodist Church since 1950, having served several years as teacher of the high school Sunday School class as well as serving on several committees over the years. He was a charter member and former president of the Glade Creek Ruritan Club, and a 60-year member of the Masonic Lodge in Summersville.

Having never missed a payday, Bill worked a variety of jobs throughout his life and retired after 30+ years employment as office manager of Terry Eagle Coal Co. He taught his children the importance of hard work and being a dependable and loyal employee. His hobbies included woodworking, hunting, fishing, and generally traipsing around in the woods, and Bill and his sons enjoyed many hours working on the small family farm as well. He always supported his children and was a good and true example of how a Christian should live.

Bill is lovingly survived by Joan, his wife of 65 years; his brother, Robert Hypes; sisters, Mary Jo Bragg (Jerry) and Martha Amick (Gene); his children, Brenda Hypes Agnew (Andy Jr.), Joe Hypes (Sue), and Allen Hypes (Stacey); seven grand-children; and four great grand-children.

Services will be held at 1 p.m,. on Thursday, June 6, at White Funeral Home, in Summersville, W.Va., with visitation from noon to 1 p.m.

The Hypes family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, please generously donate to the .

White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.

