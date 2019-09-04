|
|
WILLIAM J. "BILL" GESSNER JR., 92, of Charleston, passed away at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Bill was a native of Morgantown, the son of the late Helen and William Gessner Sr.
He served in the U.S. Army with the 88th Infantry Division, "Fighting Blue Devils," during and after World War II and he retired from the C & P Telephone Company of West Virginia after 40 years of service.
Additionally, Bill continued to work after retirement, for several years, as a volunteer with the telephone company Pioneers and Meals on Wheels.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gessner; and son, Brian.
As per Bill's wishes, there will be no service or visitation. A private burial will be held at the East Grove Cemetery, Morgantown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the: Hubbard Hospice House, c/o Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 4, 2019