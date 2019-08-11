|
WILLIAM JOE DAWSON, 80, of Dunbar, passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
He was born on September 15, 1938, in Morgantown, to the late Arnol and June Dawson.
William graduated from Hurricane High School and attended West Virginia State University. His financial knowledge and love of math led him to United Fuel, Putnam County Bank, Union Carbide and ended with WV Department of Health. He was mayor of Hurricane during the 1970s and loved serving the people of Hurricane.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tim Dawson.
He is survived by his son, Todd Dawson (Teresa) of Scott Depot; sisters, Joyce Lucas (Gary) of Norwich, OH, Susan Fox (Steve) of Charleston; granddaughters, Typhani Smith (Josh) of Charleston, SC, and Tara Davis (Colby) of Johnstown, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019