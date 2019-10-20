|
|
WILLIAM "BILL" KEITH LINK SR., known as "Bunny" due to his birth on Easter Sunday 1933, went to be with his Lord on October 14, 2019, at the age of 86.
On September 21, 2019 he and his wife of 56 years, Virginia May Link (Hoffmaster), celebrated their marriage. He was born in Dunbar, W.Va., to Ray (Stella) Link and Hazel Link. He enjoyed delivering mail to the people of Randallstown for 30 years. He enjoyed camping, summers in Chincoteague and bowling. Family was very important to him and he enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren, Casey Willey, Ashley (Pete) Mullinax, Debbie (Alan) Kietzman, and Travis Link; and his great-grandchildren, Hayden and Stella Kietzman and Patrick Mullinax. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; children, Alesia (Dean) Kruckenberg and Keith (Dolly) Link.
Family and friends will be received at Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 5115 Old Court Road, Randallstown, Md., on Tuesday October 22; viewing begins at 10 a.m. with a service led by Rev. Sheridan Allmond to follow at 11 a.m.
He had a special love for all animals, so those desiring may contribute to an animal charity / organization of their choice.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 20, 2019