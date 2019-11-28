|
|
|
WILLIAM H. "JACK" KIBLER JR., 93, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord November 23, 2019, at CAMC General Division, Charleston. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at First Baptist Church, 2nd Street and Sixth Ave., St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Kibler family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 28, 2019