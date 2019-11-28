Home

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
2nd Street and Sixth Ave.
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
2nd Street and Sixth Ave.
St. Albans, WV
View Map
WILLIAM H. "JACK" KIBLER JR., 93, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord November 23, 2019, at CAMC General Division, Charleston. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at First Baptist Church, 2nd Street and Sixth Ave., St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Kibler family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 28, 2019
