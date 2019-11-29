|
WILLIAM H. "JACK" KIBLER JR., 93, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at CAMC General Division, Charleston.
He was born in Martinsburg to the late William H., Sr. and Francis Virginia Albert Kibler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian L. Kibler, and sons, William H. Kibler III and Douglas A. Kibler.
Jack was retired from C & P Telephone Company, a Ham Radio Operator and past president of the West Virginia Ham Radio Council since the 1950s. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during World War II.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church, St. Albans, where he served on the board of trustees, chairman and was in the McClure Sunday School Class for 40 years. He also was a volunteer at the St. Albans Festival of Lights since origination, March of Dimes and the Red Cross.
Surviving are his son, Garry A. Kibler (Debbie) of St. Albans; daughters-in-law, Lynne Kibler of Poca and Carolyn Costello of Martinsburg; grandchildren, Billie Jo Ryman, Bonnie Jill Linton, Andrea Michelle Maxwell and Anessa Marie Pitzer; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at First Baptist Church, 2nd Street and Sixth Ave., St. Albans, with the Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church.
