WILLIAM SETH KIRK, 27, of Elkview, passed away unexpectedly into the arms of Jesus, Sunday, November 17, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, "Jim" Kearns, and Freddie Glenn Kirk.
Seth was a loving son, brother, and father. He was a 2010 graduate of Clay County High School and attended Maranatha Fellowship Church of St. Albans. He enjoyed playing guitar, writing songs, and spending time with his daughter.
Seth is survived by his daughter, Emery Rose Kirk; father, William (Tera) Kirk; Mother, Patricia (John) Blackwell; sisters, Sarah (B.J.) Williams and Rachel (Logan) Welling; brother, Samuel Kirk; maternal grandmother, Mary Shafer and paternal grandmother, Dora Kirk; nieces and nephews, McKinley, Bailey, and Nolan; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to; Recovery Point of Parkersburg, 4204 Emerson Ave. Parkersburg, WV 26104.
A service will be 8 p.m., Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Tobby Mitchell officiating.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. prior to the service.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, is assisting the family with arrangements .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019