

WILLIAM "BILL" WOOD, 71, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, with his family at his bedside.

Bill was born in Charleston, on April 2, 1948, to the late William Andrew and Martha Greathouse Wood. As a child he lived in Belle, Clarksburg, Berkeley Springs, Charleston, W.Va., and Canton, Ohio. As an adult, he lived in Charleston.

He retired with 44 years of service with the WV Department of Transportation, Division of Highways, as a Highway Engineer Supervisor. He was a Professional Engineer (P.E., M.A.S.C.E.) and a retired Professional Surveyor. He was a Lifetime Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Bill was a graduate of Charleston High School, West Virginia Institute of Technology, and received his Master's degree from Marshall University. He was a member of the marching and concert bands of CHS and MU.

He was a semi-professional landscape photographer; he exhibited in juried art and crafts shows in WV, such as the Mountain State Arts and Crafts Fair for over 30 years. He was an exhibitor at Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., the WV Vandalia Gathering and Mound Festival. His photos were published in the Wonderful West Virginia magazine. Bill was juried into the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts of WV. He volunteered as a photographer for the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta and the inaugurations of two WV Governors. He was a member of the Charleston Camera Club.

The Kanawha Valley Corvette Club was a group Bill enjoyed. He served the club as governor and volunteer for 42 years. He was a 41-year member of the National Council of Corvette Clubs.

Bill and Dianna attended the Charleston Parkinson's Support Group meetings and symposiums. They encourage others with PD to seek a support group. Jamie Tridico and her staff at Advanced Physical Therapy were wonderful supporters of Bill and Dianna and others with PD.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his infant brother, Robert; grandparents, Hubert and Audrey Wood, Clara (Gunnoe) and Alex Williams; mother-in-law, Nell Smith; aunt, Alyce G Ferrell; uncle, Ron H. Ferrell; cousin, Sandra M. Ferrell; beloved friend, Barbara Thaxton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Dianna L. Wood; cherished daughter, Jennifer E-L Wood of Charleston; sister, M. Jenean Jones (William R.) of Charleston; father-in-law, Richard J. Smith of Ripley; brother-in-law, Tim Smith of Ripley; sister-in-law, Darlene Mitchell (Mike) of Virginia; nieces and nephews, Jessica Munoz (Nick), Erin Webb (Matt), Mark Jones (Lauren), Ashley Nichols (Sean Gallagher) and Kyle Smith (Rhaynin Simons); and six great nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and a reception following the memorial.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Bill to , 111 West 33rd Street, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10120 or a .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019