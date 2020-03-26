|
WILLIAM ANTHONY "TONY" LEE, 56, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
William Anthony Lee was born March 26, 1963, in Charleston, to Augustus Lee Jr. and Ruby (Jefferson) Thornton.
William graduated from Charleston High School, and continued his education at West Virginia State College. William was employed by the Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) as a Peer Support Specialist / Recovery Coach, where he worked closely with the Kanawha County Day Report Center. William greatly enjoyed his work with PAAC and the work he did with those in and working towards recovery. William impacted the lives of many with his loving spirit and "tell it like it is" attitude.
William was preceded in death by his father, Augustus Lee Jr.; aunts, Cleota "Tee" Thacker, Betty Whiteside, Helen Green, Phyllis Jefferson, Delores Jefferson; and uncle, Frank Lee.
William leaves to cherish his loving memories his mother and stepfather, Ruby and Theodore Thornton of Charleston; brother, Edward Lee of Charleston; sister, Jennifer Lee; children, Markeeya, Ebony, Myles, and Essence Lee of Charleston; granddaughter, Amaya Rose; cousins, Jay Jefferson of Lexington, Ky., and Ramona Fox of Charleston; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston, W.Va. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Please be respectful of social distancing and no gathering of 10 or more people.
Funeral arrangements by Preston Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 26, 2020