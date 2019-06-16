

WILLIAM LEE "BILL" WOOD, 71, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va.,with his family at his bedside.

Bill was born in Charleston on April 2, 1948, to the late William Andrew and Martha Greathouse Wood and lived his adult life in Charleston's East End. As a child he lived in Belle, Clarksburg, Berkeley Springs, Charleston, W.Va., and Canton, Ohio.

He retired with 44 years of service from the WV Department of Transportation, Division of Highways, Planning and Research Division, Preliminary Engineering Section as a Highway Engineer Supervisor. He was a Licensed Professional Engineer (P.E., M.A.S.C.E.) and a retired Licensed Professional Surveyor. He was a Lifetime Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Bill was a graduate of Charleston High School, West Virginia Institute of Technology and received his Master of Science from Marshall University. He was a proud member of the marching and concert bands of CHS and MU.

Additionally, he was a semi-professional landscape photographer; he exhibited in many juried art and crafts shows in WV, such as the Mountain State Arts and Crafts Fair for more than 30 years. He was a requested exhibitor at Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., and the WV Vandalia Gathering. Several of his works hung in the halls of WV Tech Engineering Building for many years, the Dupont Credit Union, WV Juried Exhibit at the Cultural Center and the Commercial Banking & Trust in Parkersburg, W.Va. His photos were published in the WV Symphony calendar and several times in the Wonderful West Virginia magazine. Bill was juried into the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts of WV. Bill along with his wife, Dianna volunteered as photographers for the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta for years and the inaugurations of two WV Governors.

The Kanawha Valley Corvette Club was a special group of members Bill enjoyed. He served the organization as governor of the club and volunteered for 42 years. He held membership in the National Council of Corvette Clubs for 41 years.

Bill and Dianna attended the Charleston Parkinson's Support Group meetings and the Parkinson's Symposiums for two years and encourages others with the disease to seek a support group. The support group's knowledge, friendship and encouragement are invaluable. "The answer for the cure is in all of us." https://www.gratitudebymr.com/product-page/the-michael-j-fox-foundation

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his infant brother, Robert; mother-in-law, Nell Smith; aunt, Alyce Greathouse Ferrell; uncle, Ron H. Ferrell; cousin, Sandra M. Ferrell; beloved friend, Barbara Thaxton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Dianna L. Wood; cherished daughter, Jennifer E-L Wood of Charleston; sister, Martha Jenean Jones (William R.) of Charleston; father-in-law, Richard J. Smith of Ripley; brother-in-law, Tim Smith of Ripley; sister-in-law, Darlene Mitchell (Mike) of Virginia; nieces and nephews, Jessica Munoz (Nick), Erin Webb (Matt), Mark Jones (Lauren), Ashley Nichols (Sean Gallagher) and Kyle Smith (Rhaynin Simons); and six great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for July 27, 2019, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston. Service times will be announced close to that date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Bill to , 111 West 33rd Street, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10120 or a .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.

